104 new cases of Covid-19 in Kodagu

  • Jun 16 2021, 17:57 ist
  Jun 16 2021

A total of 104 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Kodagu on Wednesday.

As many as 472 people were discharged from the hospitals and one person died due to Covid-19 in the district.

The total number of Covid-19 infected in the district is 27,436, out of which 25,897 are recoveries.

There are 1,187 active cases. As many as 352 people have succumbed to Covid-19 in the district so far.

