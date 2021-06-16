104 new cases of Covid-19 in Kodagu

A total of 104 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Kodagu on Wednesday.

As many as 472 people were discharged from the hospitals and one person died due to Covid-19 in the district.

The total number of Covid-19 infected in the district is 27,436, out of which 25,897 are recoveries.

There are 1,187 active cases. As many as 352 people have succumbed to Covid-19 in the district so far.