107th branch of SCDCC Bank opening on Jan 3

The 107th branch of SCDCC Bank will be opened at Shiroor in Byndoor at 10.30 am on January 3.

The branch will come up on Prabhu Complex near Venkatramana Temple in Shiroor Pete.

MLA B M Sukumar Shetty will inaugurate it, while SCDCC Bank Chairman M N Rajendra Kumar will preside.

The computerisation system will be inaugurated by Byndoor Vyavasaya Seva Sahakari Sangha president T Narayana Hegde. The locker facility will be inaugurated by Shiroor GO president Dilshad Begum.

SCDCC Bank will shift its branch at Vaderahobli in Kundapura Taluk to P V S Complex near Viveka Hospital on Basrur Cross Road, at 10.30 am on January 4. SCDCC Bank Chairman M N Rajendra Kumar will inaugurate the newly shifted branch.