11 admitted to isolation wards in Udupi

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Apr 11 2020, 21:13 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2020, 21:30 ist

As many as 11 people were admitted to isolation wards in the district on Saturday.

Seven were admitted for symptoms of SARI (Severe Accurate Respiratory Infection), one for symptoms of Covid-19 and three for influenza.

Five throat swab samples were collected in the district- three for symptoms of the SARI and two for influenza.

The results for 41 samples are pending. As many as 129 people are under home quarantine.

Udupi
COVID
11 people
isolation
