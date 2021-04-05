11 lakh students availing facilities from govt: Kota Srinivas Poojary

Minister for Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary inaugurated the newly constructed building of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Residential School at Korangala in Bhagamandala. The school was built at a cost of Rs 19.61 crore.

Speaking after inaugurating the building, he said that government sets up residential schools to ensure that students from poor background get a good education. The students should make use of the facilities.

To impart quality education to poor students, the government had set up 167 residential schools in the state. Four new Atal Bihari Vajpayee Residential Schools have been set up in the state. As many as 11 lakh students from backward community are availing various facilities from the government, said the minister.

"It is the duty of the state government to provide basic facilities including sites and building. The local MLAs should cooperate in implementing the welfare schemes of the government," he added.

Residential schools impart free education for children from class 6 to II PUC.

MLA K G Bopaiah said that the Atal Bihari Vajpayee School imparts education in English medium. An additional Rs 2.61 crore was released for work on the building.

Some more works on basic facilities need to be taken up in the school. Amid the financial crisis due to the economic slowdown, the government has taken up various development works in the state, he said.

The MLA said that a residential school for tribals will be built in Napoklu. Works on the construction of the building will be taken up shortly.

The students from Atal Bihari Vajpayee Residential School have scored cent per cent results in SSLC examinations. There is no shortage of talent in the district. The students should make use of the facilities, he added.

MP Pratap Simha said that the MLA has been working hard for the completion of the residential school building at Korangala for the last 8 years.

MLC Sunil Subramani said that the government has initiated welfare programmes to ensure that the poor come to the mainstream of society. The people from Kodagu have been facing hardships for the last few years owing to natural calamities.

Western Ghats Task Force chairman Shantheyanda Ravi Kushalappa and others were present.

Special puja

Earlier, the minister offered special puja at Bhagandeshwara Temple in Bhagamandala and Talacauvery.

He offered prayers to Bhagandeshwara, Ganapathi, Mahavishnu and Subrahmanya for good rain and prosperity in the state.

Bhagandeshwara Temple Takka head Bolladka Appaji and Talacauvery Temple Takka head Kodi Motaiah explained the significance of the temple to the minister.