110 kv substation finally commissioned at Madavu

DHNS
DHNS, Sullia,
  • May 17 2020, 19:35 ist
  • updated: May 17 2020, 19:40 ist
MLA S Angara commissions the 110 kv substation at Madavu.

Finally, the work on 110 kv substation at Madavu that was moving at a snail's pace has been completed, after 14 years.

Sullia MLA S Angara inaugurated the trial commissioning of the substation. Owing to lack of 110 kv substation, the customers in and around Sullia were facing the problem of low voltage. The people were demanding 110 kv substation for decades.

With the completion of the project, Madavu, Sullia, Alankaru, Kadaba and Kumbra area will get additional electricity supply. The low voltage problem will be solved.

The project was delayed due to forest land and patta land where the towers and electricity lines pass through.

MLA Angara said that the land will be handed over to Mescom. The pending work in Sullia will be completed at the earliest.

Vidyuth Balakedarara President Jayaprakash Joshi said, "The 110 kv substation was a long pending dream of residents of Sullia. The substation will help in Sullia's prosperity."

