115th Maha Aarathi held for River Cauvery

“We have to own responsibility for saving the sources of water that have been polluted,” said Torenoor Virakta Mutt seer Mallesha Swami.

He was speaking during the 115th Maha Aarathi to River Cauvery organised by Cauvery Maha Aarathi Balaga.

He said, “We have to consider the river as our property and conserve it. There is a need to give priority to save water sources.”

Kushalnagar Urban Development Authority member secretary Praveen said, “Using the river for fun is not right. There is a need to give priority to the conservation of river banks by creating awareness.”