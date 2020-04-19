118 samples in Udupi tests negative

UDUPI, DHNS: As many as 118 samples, which were sent to laboratory, have tested negative for Covid-19 on Sunday.
Five male patients were admitted to isolation wards.
Twenty-six swab samples were sent for testing and one person under hospital quarantine was discharged on Sunday.
As many as 796 out of the total 894 samples have tested negative. Report of 95 samples is awaited. As many as 2,826 suspects were screened, sources added.
