12 flood victims of Kolambe to get houses on May 8

Twelve flood victims will get new houses at Kolambe in Charmadi GP on May 8.

Baduku Kattona team has rebuilt the houses with the help of the government, donors and others. All the rituals as a part of the house warming ceremony will be held on May 8, said Rajesh Pai of the Baduku Kattona team.

The massive flood on August 9, 2019, had completely damaged three houses and over 20 houses were filled with sand in Kolambe. The entire farmland in the vicinity had turned into a desert with the accumulation of sand. It was the Baduku Kattona team which helped the victims rebuild their lives.

When the residents had lost hope of living in the village, the Baduku Kattona team, led by Rajesh Pai and Mohan Kumar, came forward to help the families affected. With the help of volunteers, including college students, the accumulated sand was removed.

Baduku Kattona team convener Mohan Kumar said that houses have been built at a cost of Rs 13.5 lakh. The government had announced Rs 5 lakh, MLA Harish Poonja's Kalaji Relief Fund - 1 lakh, beneficiaries - 2 lakh and the rest were borne by the donors through the Baduku Kattona team.

About 5,500 volunteers had carried out shramadaan for the houses. In the last two years, over 2,500 arecanut trees have been planted in the affected area.

As a part of the house warming ceremony, Vasthu Homa will be held on May 7. On May 8, Sathyanarayana puja rituals will be held.

MLA Harish Poonja will preside over the programme. The houses have been named Lahari, Prernana, Omkara, Chandana, Sampige, Kanasu, Inchara, Aishwarya, Gokula, Nakshatra, Bhramari and Samridhi.

The Baduku Kattona team said that they will help the flood victims in leading a self-sufficient life.