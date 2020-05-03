12-hour lockdown relaxation in DK from today

The announcement of 12-hour relaxation in lockdown by district administration from Monday onwards, between 7 am and 7 pm, has brought much relief to people.

According to Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh, buses will continue to stay off the roads in the district.

Autorickshaws, cars and two-wheelers will be allowed for permitted activities but with restrictions on number of passengers. Two passengers besides the driver can travel in four-wheelers and auto rickshaw, no pillion rider will be allowed in two-wheelers. Movement of individuals for all non-essential activities has been banned between 7 pm and 7 am. All activities in containment zones are prohibited, the DC said and added that wearing masks in public places was compulsory.

What is permitted?

Single shops and shops in residential complexes will be allowed to remain open during the relaxation period. e-commerce activities for essential goods will be allowed. Industrial establishments in rural areas, SEZ and export-oriented units will be allowed in non-containment zones.

Other industrial activities like manufacturing units of essential goods, drugs, medical devices, their raw material and intermediates; production units, manufacturing of IT hardware, jute industry and manufacturing of packaging material will be allowed.

Construction activities in urban areas limited to in-site construction (where workers are available on site) and construction of renewable energy projects will be allowed. All construction activities in rural areas, including MNREGA works, food processing units and brick-kilns will start functioning. Private offices with up to 33% strength as per requirement can remain open.

OPDs in hospitals and medical clinics can remain open by adhering to the social distancing norms.

Inter-district travel

People from Dakshina Kannada, who wish to travel outside the district can avail the inter- district passes by applying on https://bit.ly/dkdicepass. An individual can use his mobilephone number only once to avail the pass. The pass issued from the district can not be used for return journey, Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police B M Laxmi Prasad said.

Malls, Parks will remain closed

Shops in malls, market complexes, markets, hospitality services, hotels, restaurants, places of large gathering, gyms, sports complex, swimming pools, spa, saloons, beauty parlours, clubs and parks will continue to remain closed.