12 jail inmates released on parole in Kodagu

To reduce the density of inmates inside the district prison, as many as 12 inmates were released on parole for 90 days. The decision was taken three days ago. At present, the prison has 123 inmates. The prison can accommodate 270 inmates, said sources.
Following the increase in Covid-19 cases in prisons, the Supreme Court had directed the state government to constitute a committee. The committee decides about the release of inmates on parole.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Fragrance expert helps Covid patients learn to smell
Meerut twins die of Covid-19, within hrs of each other
What happens if you leave junk in space?
Are Israel, Hamas committing war crimes in Gaza?
Palestine bleeds as Israeli strikes intensify in Gaza
Covid-19: Why are Haryana farmers destroying tomatoes?