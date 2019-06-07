125-year-old school gets smart

Kalladka Higher Primary School is celebrating its 125th year.

With the state government according to permission to start English Medium classes from class 1 in the school, Bantwal MLA Rajesh Naik inaugurated the full-fledged classrooms of the English medium classes recently.

The school was facing a shortage of enrolment of students in the past. Now with the starting of LKG, UKG and hi-tech touch to class 1, parents are attracted to the school and have started enrolling their wards to the school.

Fifty children have been admitted to LKG and 25 children for UKG. Last year, the first standard had only nine children. This year, 37 students have been admitted to class 1.

A teacher said they have already undergone training to teach in English medium.

The construction work of a new building at an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore is in progress on the school premises already.

The school had a thatched roof 125 years ago and was imparting education from class 1 to 7. There were 1,400 students in the school then. Over a period of time, the number of students decreased due to various reasons. Now, the school imparts education from class 1 to 8 and there are 235 children, said Headmaster Aboobakkar Ashraf.

Former MLAs A Rukmayya Poojary, K Padmanabha Kottari are the old students of the school. Already, the school has a computer room, a kitchen, toilets and other facilities.

The school is situated on two acres of land. The School Development and Monitoring Committee members said they have a plan to lay a 200-metre track in the school.