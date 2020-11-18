13 new Covid cases confirmed in Kodagu on Wednesday

13 new Covid cases confirmed in Kodagu

DHNS
Madikeri,
  Nov 18 2020
  • updated: Nov 18 2020, 22:42 ist

Kodagu district recorded 13 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, said Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy.

Nine cases have been confirmed through RT-PCR test and four through Rapid Antigen Detection Test. Three cases were recorded in Madikeri, six cases in Somwarpet and four in Virajpet.

The Covid-19 tally of the district is 5,208, out of which 5,027 have recovered. There are 111 active cases and 70 Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded so far.

