13 ‘Smart’ schools to be ready in Mangaluru by May-end

In all, 13 government schools in Mangaluru city will get a facelift under the Area Based Development (ADB) of Smart City Mission (SCM).

The project envisages improving basic facilities in schools, providing IT-enabled tools for teaching, learning and communication and transforming government schools into smart schools.

Civil works initiated at an estimated cost of Rs 11 crore in the selected schools will be completed by May-end. All smart schools will be ready for the academic year in June, said Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL) Managing Director Mohammed Nazir.

These 13 schools come under eight wards of Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) which will get basic amenities and information and technology solution. The work at Government Higher Primary School at Neereshwalaya was completed. About 80% of works at Pandeshwara Government School was completed. The work is yet to begin at Government Practicing HS, Mangaluru.

The schools that will get a facelift are Government Higher Primary School Car Street, Bastigarden, Neereshwalya, Hoigebazar Lower Primary School, Government Practicing HS, Balmatta Primary School, Balmatta Secondary School, Bunder Higher Primary School (Urdu), Bunder Government High School (Urdu) and Bolara East Government Primary School.

The development work includes replacement of floor tiles, painting of walls,

upgrading toilets, repair of roofs and others. In addition, a playground will be developed and arrangements will be made for water supply. Once the civil works are completed, the company will invest Rs 5 crore on providing Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) tools.

The proposal includes setting up of computer labs, providing teaching materials and an interactive tool. Under the project, measures will be taken to redevelop the existing stage with roofing work for all-weather use and an open reading plaza will be designed to encourage read-aloud and group reading habit in the schools.

The authorities aim to establish and facilitate the environment to promote the usage of ICT in government schools and to enable every student to become ‘Digitally Literate’ through smart schools.