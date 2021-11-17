1,334 voters in Kodagu for Legislative Council polls

A total of 1,334 voters from the local bodies of Kodagu will exercise their franchise for the upcoming Legislative Council election.

Deputy Commissioner Dr B C Sateesha said that out of the total voters, 654 are men and 689 are women. As many as 108 polling booths have been opened across the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Raju Mogaveera held a meeting with the college principals and requested them to take necessary measures to add the names of students above 18 years to the voters’ list.

As per the census, there are 16,674 people in the 18-19 age group. However, according to the voters’ list published on November 8, 2021, only 5,841 people in this age group have enrolled themselves in the voters’ list, he said.

Nominations

The candidates may submit their nominations to the returning officer or the assistant returning officer at the third floor of the DC’s office in the district administration complex till November 23 between 11 am and 3 pm, except on November 21 and 22 which are holidays, said the deputy commissioner.