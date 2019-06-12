14,000 lakes will be rejuvenated: Minister

District In-charge Minister Jayamala said that the state government had chalked out a plan to plant 20 lakh saplings and rejuvenate 14,000 lakes as immediate steps to conserve the environment.

She was addressing the gathering after inaugurating ‘Swacchameva Jayathe and Jalamrutha Campaign’, organised by district administration, zilla panchayat, taluk panchayat and Varamballi Gram Panchayat at Brahmavar on Tuesday.

She said 20,000 check dams will be constructed across the state.

“The desilting work in dry lakes will be taken up to store rainwater. In addition, awareness will be created on rainwater harvesting (RWH) and judicious usage of water.”

There is a need to create awareness on conserving nature among children, she added.

The minister, stressing the need for cleanliness and sanitation, said that cleanliness helps in building a healthy society. The cleanliness should begin from the houses.

She lauded the Solid and Liquid Resource Management (SLRM) Centres in Gram Panchayats in Udupi.

ZP Project Officer Srinivas Rao said that each gram panchayat would plant 500 saplings.

‘Swacchatha Ratha’ will visit different parts of the district to create awareness on sanitation, he added.

To create awareness on sanitation and cleanliness, 150 guides had been trained. Special gram sabha will also

be organised as a part of month-long Swacchameva Jayathe programme.

Since the inauguration of SLRM units, a total of 2,500 tonnes of dry waste and 3,500 tonnes of wet waste had been collected in the district.

Zilla Panchayat President Dinakar Babu flagged off ‘Swacchatha Ratha’ on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Hephsiba Rani Korlapatti,

Superintendent of Police Nisha James and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Sindhu B Rupesh were present.