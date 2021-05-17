15 Covid fatalities in Kodagu

15 Covid fatalities in Kodagu

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • May 17 2021, 22:51 ist
  • updated: May 17 2021, 23:05 ist

Kodagu has recorded 15 more fatalities on Monday, taking the tally of deaths in the district to 248.

A total of 293 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded in the district on Monday. As many as 580 patients recovered from the infection and were discharged from the hospitals. 

The district's tally of Covid-19 cases stands at 20,428 and currently, there are 4,056 active cases.

A total of 16,124 people in the district have recovered from Covid-19 so far.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Covid fatalities
Kodagu
COVID-19
new cases

Related videos

What's Brewing

Narada arrests: TMC supporters protest near CBI office

Narada arrests: TMC supporters protest near CBI office

Want to live long? A 111-year-old man shares his secret

Want to live long? A 111-year-old man shares his secret

Tycoon Francois Pinault's art trove unveiled in Paris

Tycoon Francois Pinault's art trove unveiled in Paris

Cyclone Tauktae: Rains disrupt normal life in Mumbai

Cyclone Tauktae: Rains disrupt normal life in Mumbai

Gates left MS board amid probe into affair with staffer

Gates left MS board amid probe into affair with staffer

Price of clean city: BWSSB worker loses eyesight

Price of clean city: BWSSB worker loses eyesight

The Lead: Boman Irani on 'LOL- Hasee Toh Phasee'

The Lead: Boman Irani on 'LOL- Hasee Toh Phasee'

 