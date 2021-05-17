15 Covid fatalities in Kodagu

Kodagu has recorded 15 more fatalities on Monday, taking the tally of deaths in the district to 248.
A total of 293 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded in the district on Monday. As many as 580 patients recovered from the infection and were discharged from the hospitals.
The district's tally of Covid-19 cases stands at 20,428 and currently, there are 4,056 active cases.
A total of 16,124 people in the district have recovered from Covid-19 so far.
