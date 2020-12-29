15 nursing students test positive for Covid-19 in Mangaluru

15 nursing students test positive for Covid in M'luru

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Dec 29 2020, 01:31 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2020, 09:28 ist
Two nursing colleges have admitted students without adhering to Covid guidelines in the city. A total of 15 students have been confirmed positive for Covid-19, District Health Officer Dr Ramachandra Bairy said.

The colleges had allegedly ignored the guidelines by not following Covid-19 Standard of Operating Procedures (SOP) while allowing nearly 900 students, including 613 from Kerala, into their hostels, he added.

"We have served notices to the colleges for not adhering to the guidelines. We have found that 15 students from the college hostels have tested positive for the Covid-19. As per the guidelines, all students, teaching and other staff should produce RT-PCR negative report obtained 72 hours prior to their entry into the college campus. The college authorities had failed to adhere to the guidelines. In addition, they failed to adhere to the social distancing norms in the hostel rooms," the DHO said.

The positive students are asymptomatic and are undergoing treatment, he added.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Mangaluru
Karnataka

