150 Kannadigas brought to Mangaluru from Kannur

As many as 150 Kannadigas, who were in distress after landing at Kannur International Airport in Kerala on June 27, were brought back to Mangaluru owing to the efforts of MLA U T Khader and DK district administration on Monday morning.

Karnataka Cultural Foundation of Dubai had arranged a flight to Kannur. Initially, it was decided to quarantine Kannadigas in three hotels in Kasargod.

Following the opposition by locals in Kasaragod, District Collector and Superintendent of Police directed hotel owners to evict all quarantined Kannadigas from the quarantine facilities.

The stranded people were in distress and contacted MLA Khader for help on Sunday night. They did not have any pass to enter Karnataka from Kerala. They also had not registered their names in the Sevasindhu portal in order to enter Karnataka. The MLA, who reached Talapady check post, explained the situation to Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh and sought permission from district administration to arrange for their return to the port city.

After getting permission from DC, Khader with the help of a few leaders from Kasargod ferried the Kannadigas to Mangaluru in four buses.

All 150 people have been quarantined in three hotels in Mangaluru and one hotel in Deralakatte.

Sindhu Rupesh told DH, "Kerala government had not shared information about the Kannadigas who had landed at Kannur. Initially, institutional quarantine was arranged in Kasargod. Later, they were asked to vacate the rooms in hotels. On humanitarian grounds, district administration made arrangements to quarantine the 15O people."

To a query, she clarified that none had escaped quarantine.