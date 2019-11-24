150 people fall sick after consuming prasadam

More than 150 people who consumed prasadam during Deepotsava held at Makkala Chowdamma Gudi fell sick near Housing Board Colony in N R Pura taluk on Saturday night.

A special puja was organised at Makkala Chowdamma Gudi on Saturday morning. The devotees were served pulav, kesaribath and curd rice as prasadam. The remaining prasadam was served to the devotees who attended Deepotsava in the night.

Housing Board Colony residents Poojitha and Poorvika started vomiting by 10 pm and were admitted to a government hospital. Later, several people, including senior citizens, women and men who had prasadam started vomiting and were hospitalised. A few had even developed giddiness.

Shwetha and Chaitra said, “Our children had pulav and kesaribath. They developed diarrhoea all of a sudden. Majority of the people who had prasadam have developed diarrhoea.”

“I have been consuming prasadam at Deepotsava since my childhood. Such an incident has not occurred so far. After consuming prasadam, I have developed diarrhoea,” said Sunil.

Speaking to DH, Taluk Medical Officer Dr Veeraprasad said, “More than 60 people had visited the hospital after experiencing diarrhoea on Saturday night. It looks like food poisoning. The samples of Prasadam have been collected by the food inspector and have been sent to the laboratory for testing. The exact cause of the illness will be known after the lab report reaches us.”

All those who had fallen sick have recovered and were discharged from hospital on Sunday noon.

MLA T D Raje Gowda visited the houses of the Colony residents who had fallen sick on Sunday.