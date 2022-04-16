15,272 students to write II PUC exams in Udupi

The district administration is all set to ensure the smooth conduct of the II PUC examination which will commence on April 22.

As many as 15,272 students will appear for the II PUC examination in the Udupi district.

Of the total 15,272 students who will appear for the examination in the district, 4,792 are from the science stream, 7,850 from the commerce stream and 1,524 from the arts stream.

Of the total students, 14,597 are fresh candidates while the remaining 675 are repeaters.

There are 326 candidates writing the exam privately. As many as 28 examination centres have been arranged across the district.

Deputy Commissioner Kurma M Rao has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 (1) of CrPC in areas around all examination centres from April 22 to May 18.

Section 144 (1) will be clamped within a 200-metre radius of all the examination centres.

Mobile surveillance squads have been formed to ensure that no malpractices occur during the examination.

The deputy commissioner has directed the concerned officials to ensure that the examination is conducted in a transparent and fair manner.

To avoid malpractice, owners of photocopy shops near examination centres will be asked to close their shops till the end of the exams.

Request to allow hijab

Meanwhile, Aliya Assadi, a II PUC student at Women’s Government PU College in Udupi, who had approached the High Court requesting permission to wear a headscarf inside the classroom and the plea was denied, took to Twitter again, pleading with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to consider the request and allow the girls to write the exam wearing hijab.

Her tweet read, ‘‘2nd PU exams are going to start from 22nd of this month. Hon’ble CM @BSBommai you still have a chance to stop our future from getting ruined. You can make a decision to allow us to write exams wearing hijab. Please consider this. We are the future of this country. #HijabisOurRight’’ (sic).”