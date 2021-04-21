159 new Covid cases in Kodagu

The surge in Covid-19 cases continued in Kodagu with the district registering 159 new cases on Wednesday.

Of the total cases, 142 cases were confirmed through the RT-PCR test, while 17 were confirmed through the Rapid Antigen test.

Madikeri taluk recorded 50 cases, Somwarpet taluk recorded 56 cases and there were 53 fresh cases in Virajpet taluk.

The district Covid-19 tally to date is 7,182 and 6,529 people have recovered and been discharged.

Currently, there are 567 active cases. The district has reported 86 Covid-19 related deaths so far.