15th-century Inscription found near Shishila Basadi

An inscription dating back to 1484 AD and related to Shishila Basadi was found near the Basadi, said Dr Ha Ma Na Research Centre Director Dr S D Shetty of SDM College, Ujire.

The inscription is 116 cm tall and 55 cm wide. There are 33 lines in the inscription. There is a need to study the inscription in the backdrop of political and religious activities in Tulu Nadu. The inscription says that Shishila was a commercial centre and a merchants’ association had come into existence during that period.

The traces of the palace of Jain ruler and the fort are found at Shishila. There are also traces of six to eight Basadis that existed in Shishila prior to 15th century. Unfortunately, there is no Jain household in Shishila now. Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Dharmothana Trust, in association with locals, has renovated the Basadi at an estimated cost of Rs 28 lakh. The Panchakalyana Mahotsava will be held from March 8 to 12.