16 achievers to get Sandesha Awards

As many as 16 achievers and institutions will be presented with the prestigious ‘Sandesha Awards’ 2020-21 and 2021-22 in recognition of their achievements in different fields.

The award ceremony will be held at the Sandesha Foundation for Culture and Education premises in Bajjodi on February 22.

Sandesha Foundation president and Ballari Diocese Bishop Rev Fr Henry D'Souza will preside over the programme.

Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya, Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar, Mangalore Diocese Bishop Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, among others, will present Sandesha awards to Sandesha Literature Award (Kannada)- Baraguru Ramachandrappa, Sandesha Literature Award (Konkani) Amar Konkani, Sandesha Literature Award (Tulu) Dr Sunitha Shetty, Sandesha Media award-Nagesh Hegde; Sandesha Konkani Music Award-Meena Rebimbus; Sandesha Art award-Avithas Adalphus Cutinha (Dolla); Sandesha Education Award-Lakshamn Saab Chauri and Sandesha Special Award-Samarthanam Trust.

The Sandesha Awardees for 2022 are Sandesha Literature Award (Kannada)-Rahmath Tarikere; Sandesha Literature Award (Konkani)-Melwyn Rodrigues; Sandesha Literature Award (Tulu)-B K Gangadhar Kirodian; Sandesha Media award-Dr T C Poornima; Sandesha Konkani Music award-Alwyn Noronha; Sandesha art award-Kasargod Chinna; Sandesha Education Award-Dr P K Rajashekar and Sandesha Special Award-Sa Raghunath.

About awardees

Baraguru Ramachandrappa is a writer and has served as Kannada Development Authority chairman, textbook committee chairman and Karnataka Patya Pusthaka Samaja president. He has written stories and dialogue for several movies and also directed documentaries.

Amar Konkani is a journal published once in six months and has been striving for the growth of Konkani language and literature. It was started under the aegis of St Aloysius College Konkani Institute. The journal is published in Kannada and Devanagari script.

Sunitha M Shetty has been serving in a college in Mumbai and had won Tulu Academy Gaurava Prashasthi, Rani Abbakka award and others.

Nagesh Hegde had served in Prajavani in various capacities.

Meena Rebimbus is a singer and has presented 245 Wilfi Nights shows. She has sung more than 2000 songs.

Avithas Adalphus Cutinha is an actor who has acted in Tulu play as well as Kannada and Tulu serials.

Dr Lakshman Saab Chauri is serving as Ajith Baane High School headmaster in Bagalkote. He is known for bringing in creativity in teaching by telling stories and singing songs.

Samarthanam Trust is working towards facilitating opportunities to enable persons with disabilities and the underserved through its diverse initiatives.

Rahmath Tarikere is a writer and has over 30 works to his credit.

Melwyn Rodrigues is a poet in Konkani and has translated works to Konkani. He has written a collection of essays, poems and stories.

B K Gangadhar Kirodian is known for supplying costumes for theatre activities and also setting for plays. In addition, he has directed Tulu plays.

Dr T C Poornima is engaged in media.

Alwyn Noronha is a Konkani singer and has brought out an album titled 'Bhogthiponi.'

Kasargod Chinna is a theatre director known for introducing varieties like Lorry Nataka, Vatara Nataka in the field of theatre activities. As a writer, he has translated works to Konkani from Kannada and Tulu.

Dr P K Rajashekar is a folk researcher and folk singer. He had compiled the Malemahadeshwara epic as a research student.

Sa Raghunath is a storyteller in Kannada and Telugu languages. He had started Namma Makkalu which has been helping the orphaned and differently abled children.