16 Apostolic Carmel sisters make final profession

The Congregation of the Apostolic Carmel held the celebration of Perpetual Profession at Maryhill, Mangaluru.

Sixteen Sisters – Karnataka Province – Sr Christina Delphine, Sr Renita Baretto, Sr Ancilla Pais and Sr Vinitha DSouza; Southern Province – Sr Linta Joy; Western Province – Srs Marie Jenifa, Monica Andrade, Mariet Tirkey, and Alma Toppa; Sri Lanka Province – Sr Mary Priyavathani, Sr Mary Christina, Sr Maurice Mary, Sr Maria Allen, Maristella, Sr Mary Kosala, and Sr Mary Queencly made their final profession and offered their lives forever in the service of the Lord.

Mangaluru Bishop Most Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha officiated at the Solemn Eucharist along with 13 priests.

The Bishop, in his homily, preached on love – divine and human – relating it to religious life. Religious life is a spousal relationship with Christ and a call to love, he said.

Congratulating the sisters for deciding to follow Jesus through the consecrated way of life, he urged them to remain true to their calling and make their life fruitful in the service of the people.

The Bishop also congratulated the parents and family members of the finally professed sisters for offering their daughters to the service of the Lord through the Apostolic Carmel Congregation and pray for vocations to priestly and religious life.

Sister Susheela, the Superior General, accepted their vows in the name of the Church. The Sisters were felicitated for taking a daring step of offering their entire lives in the service of the Lord.