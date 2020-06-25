1,658 students skip exams in DK, 762 students in Udupi

Under the shadows of the pandemic scare, as many as 27,374 out of the total 29,032 SSLC students wrote their first examination at the 95 examination centers across the district.

According to sources in the DDPI office, 1,658 students had skipped the first examination. Special arrangements were made to ferry students from 29 checkposts on Karnataka-Kerala border to their respective examination centres. While parents were allowed to drop their children near the examination centres, parents from Kerala had to wait for their children at the checkposts.

142 students from Talapady checkpost were ferried to their examination centres in 10 buses. Some officials including Deputy Director Malleswamy went out of their way to help students.

A student missed the bus as he could not reach the checkpost on time. A cluster resource person (CRP) Harish who was present at the checkpost dropped the student at the examination centre at Montepadavu in Bantwal taluk.

DDPI Malleswamy also helped a student appearing in private by dropping him at the examination centre. Students prior to being seated in the classrooms, received face mask from Scouts and Guides. Students being screened with thermal scanner was witnessed at almost all the centres. Many charged that social distancing rules were not followed at the end of examinations.

In Udupi district

12,873 out of the total 13,635 students appeared for the SSLC examinations held at 51 centres across Udupi district on Thursday.

DDPI sources said 762 students had failed to write the examinations. 82 children of migrant labourers also succeeded in writing the examination. Six students from containment centres had written the exams and four students suffering from cold were isolated from the rest, sources added.

Many non-government organisations also had arranged transport facility to ferry children from remote villages to the examination centre.