As many as 169 passengers from Dammam landed at Mangalore International Airport on Sunday.

Expertise Contracting Director K S Sheikh Karnire had made arrangements for a chartered flight to send the stranded workers and people.

All the passengers were sent to quarantine after a health check-up.

Under Vande Bharath Mission, flights will arrive from Dubai and Muscat to Mangaluru. Two more flights from Kuwait to Mangaluru will land shortly.