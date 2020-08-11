175 kg ganja seized: 3 held

Puttur Town Police arrested three interstate ganja peddlers and seized 175 kg ganja worth Rs 17,50,000 at Patrakodi in Kedila of Bantwal taluk.

Acting on a tip-off that ganja is being transported in a car, the police intercepted a car and a pickup truck. The value of the total seized property is Rs 24,50,000.

According to police, the arrested were identified as Ibrahim alias Arshad alias Acchu (26) of Manjeshwara taluk in Kasargod, Mohammed Shafeeq (31) of Hosangady and Khalander Shafu (26) of Bantwal. There are 7 cases against Ibrahim in Manjeshwara, two in Kumble police stations. Khalander has ganja peddling cases pending in Vittal station, attempt to murder in Vittal and one ganja peddling case in Kavoor station.

The police have booked a case under the NDPS act.