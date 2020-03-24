178 screened for Covid-19 in Chikkamagaluru; none positive

A total of 178 people had been screened for coronavirus in the district and blood, throat swab samples of three had been sent to laboratory for test, Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham has said.

The DC said that while four people had completed 28-day quarantine 170 were still in home quarantine. A fresh group of twenty-eight people was put under observation on Monday.

Three persons from NR Pura, Kadur and Koppa areas have been admitted in isolation ward in the district hospital and their test report is awaited. So far, no Covid-19 cases had been reported from Chikkamagaluru district, he added.

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner and along with Superintendent of Police Harish Pande went on city rounds on Monday and warned people against crowding at shops.

“We went around two-three roads. We have instructed the shopkeepers to issue tokens for consumers and allow them come in a queue,” they said.

Meanwhile, people were put into inconvenience due to suspension of bus services by KSRTC. Those from nearby villages had to take private vehicles while people intending to travel to far-off places returned to their homes.

“I am a construction worker from Bidar. There is no bus to travel to my place. I am constrained to stay back here,” Mounesh, a labourer, who was at the bus stand, said.

Masks and sanitisers are out of stock at most of the shops. Meanwhile, people thronged the shops in large numbers on Monday for making Ugadi purchases. There was heavy movement of vehicles on MG Road.