18 stranded people return to native after 40 days

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 03 2020, 18:07 ist
  • updated: May 03 2020, 18:09 ist

Eighteen people who took part in a relative's engagement programme returned to their village on Saturday after being stranded in the girl’s house for over 40 days.

The engagement of Tukru's daughter Sharada, of Salmara Gumpakallu in Puttur, was arranged with one Jayaraj from Sringeri on March 21. As many as 18 relatives from Subrahmanya, Mangaluru and Madikeri who had come to participate in the engagement programme could not return to their native owing to the lockdown.

MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor and tahsildar Ramesh Babu made arrangements and facilitated their return after checking their health condition on Saturday.

