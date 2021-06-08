184 new Covid cases in Kodagu

A total of 184 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Kodagu district on Tuesday.
Four people succumbed to the infection during the period, while 273 people were discharged from hospitals after recovery.
The district's Covid-19 tally is 26,325, out of which 23,941 are recoveries. There are 2,043 active cases.
