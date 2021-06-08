184 new Covid cases in Kodagu

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Jun 08 2021, 23:33 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2021, 00:11 ist

A total of 184 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Kodagu district on Tuesday.

Four people succumbed to the infection during the period, while 273 people were discharged from hospitals after recovery.

The district's Covid-19 tally is 26,325, out of which 23,941 are recoveries. There are 2,043 active cases. 

