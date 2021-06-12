187 new cases of Covid-19 in Kodagu

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Jun 12 2021, 00:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2021, 01:00 ist

A total of 187 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Kodagu on Friday.

As many as 231 people were discharged from hospitals in the district after being cured of the disease. One person succumbed to Covid-19.

The district's total tally of Covid-19 cases is 26,943. Out of these, 24,545 are recoveries. 

There are 2,055 active cases, while a total of 343 deaths have occurred due to Covid-19 in the district so far.

Kodagu
Covid-19
new cases

