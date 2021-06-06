188 new cases of Covid-19 in Kodagu

A total of 188 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Kodagu district on Sunday.

As many as 198 people have recovered and were discharged from the hospitals in the district during the last 24 hours, ending on Sunday morning at 8 am.

The district also reported two Covid-19 deaths, taking the tally of deaths in Kodagu due to Covid to 335.

The district's total tally of Covid-19 cases is 25,958, out of which 23,416 people have already recovered.

There are 2,207 active cases in the district.