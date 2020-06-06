2 bus conductors wear safety gear

2 bus conductors wear safety gear

Safety gear worn by a bus conductor in Mangaluru.

In a bid to check the spread of Covid-19, two city bus conductors have started wearing safety gears on the model of PPE kit, while performing their duties throughout the day in the buses. 

Their attire also aimed at creating awareness among passengers on the need to wear masks and to take precautionary measures.

The owner of route number 6 A bus ‘Saisha’, travelling from State Bank to Shakthinagara, has taken an initiative to protect his personnel from the Covid 19. The attire of the conductors have received appreciation from the general public as well.

“The attire worn by two conductors of Saisha bus is not a PPE kit. But it looks like the PPE kit. It covers the head, face and entire body. In addition, it has a face shield as well. Further, conductors wear masks and gloves. Though the conductor feels irritated to wear it from 7 am to 7 pm amid the sweltering heat, it is necessitated following Covid scare. The owner has supplied this attire, which can be reused after washing it daily,” said Saisha bus manager Rohith Kotian.

“There are five buses in the name of Saisha. Only two have resumed services from June 1. The remaining three buses will start operation from Monday. The safety gear attire will be given for all the conductors of Saisha buses. If they feel too irritated due to sweltering heat, they can remove it for a while and wear it again. Though it is not mandatory to wear the safety gear supplied by the owner, in the interest of the safety it is better if they wear it,” Kotian added.

Further, looking at the attire of the bus conductor, even passengers also become aware of wearing mask and gloves while travelling in the public transport system. The kit is not required for the bus driver as he sits away from passengers. But wearing a mask and gloves is mandatory for drivers. Further, sanitiser is provided to the passengers while boarding the bus itself. 
 

