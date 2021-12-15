2 Christmas trees add festive spirit at Mangaluru International Airport

Christmas trees add festive spirit at Mangaluru Airport

The Christmas trees have become the signature selfie points for passengers and stakeholders

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Dec 15 2021, 02:40 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2021, 02:40 ist
An artistically designed Christmas tree at Mangaluru International Airport. Credit: Special Arrangement

Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) under the larger umbrella of One Nation Billion Celebrations is showcasing magnificent Christmas installations set up as a symbol of celebration of light, prosperity, and happiness.

The décor has added a festive Yuletide feel to the airport. 

Two artistically designed Christmas trees that tower to a height of 14.5 feet – at the departure and arrival hall respectively captures the festive spirit. At the Gateway to Goodness, the Christmas trees have become the signature selfie points for passengers and stakeholders.

Two Reindeers – one at each of the trees along with two Christmas balls, an illumination and message standees complete the Christmas décor. The Reindeers are six feet tall, and the Christmas balls are two feet high and three feet wide.

Two illumination standees are placed at international and domestic Security Hold Area (SHA) on the first floor, and two unique message standees at the domestic and International SHA on the ground floor, reflecting the idea behind the same – One Nation, Billion Celebrations. The Christmas décor will be in place at the respective area till January 5. 

