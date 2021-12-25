2-day national-level chess tourney on January 1 and 2

As part of promoting/encouraging sports and games in the central government public sector units and as per directives of Ministry of Steel, Government Of India, New Delhi, in connection with ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav - commemorating 75 years of India’s Independence’, the KIOCL Limited, will organise two-day national-level chess tournament — “4th Kudremukh Trophy”, a National Level Open Fide Rating Rapid Chess Tournament - 2022, on January 1 and 2 at Nehru Bhavan, KIOCL Township in Kavoor.

The competition will be conducted in the age-wise categories of 5-7, 9, 11, 13, and 15 years and open category with special prizes for Best Veteran, Best Youngest Player and Best Women Player.

The total cash prizes will be around Rs 2 lakh, along with 165 trophies. Competitions will also be held for boys and girls, in each age category and open categories separately, with a total of 10 prizes and trophies.

The last date for registration will be December 30 by 10 am, with registration fees of Rs 1,000/- using https://cutt.ly/XYTEOQu or www.karnatakachess.com link. Interested can fill up online registration forms and make payment to the KIOCL Sports & Recreation Club Account. For more details, they may visit kudremukhchess@gmail.com, a press release stated.