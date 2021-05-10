2 fatalities, 1,694 fresh Covid cases in Dakshina Kannada district

Two more Covid-19 fatalities were reported in the district on Sunday, thus taking the death tally to 785.

The Covid cases continued to rise with 1,694 fresh cases being reported on Sunday. The district has 12,557 active cases with patients undergoing treatment in hospitals and home isolation.

The total positive cases have risen to 56,376. With 854 discharges on the day, the total discharges increased to 43,034.

Nine containment zones

Nine zones, including five in Sullia taluk, were declared as containment zones on Sunday. Amblamogaru, on city’s outskirts, Ward numbers 16, 18 and Hosabettu in Mangaluru City Corporation limits were declared as containment zones.

Violations

DCP (Law and order) Hariram Shankar said that 286 cases had been booked for not adhering to the guidelines of wearing mask. A total of 190 vehicles had been seized for moving around unnecessarily. Seven cases have been booked under Epidemic Diseases Act in Mangaluru City police commissionerate jurisdiction. While DK Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane said that 228 people had been fined for not wearing masks in DK police jurisdiction, while 43 vehicles had been seized on Sunday.

Lockdown norms

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said that as per the revised guidelines, marriages scheduled in coming days should have guests not exceeding more than 25. The marriages should be held in houses.

Those organising weddings at homes should obtain permission from their local bodies, he said adding that only 25 passes will be issued per marriage.

The lockdown will be in force in district till 6 am on May 24. Push cart vendors selling vegetables and fruits, milk booths and Hopcoms outlets are allowed to function between 6 am and 6 pm.