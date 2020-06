Two fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in the district on Monday.

As many as 57 samples had tested negative, while, the total number of cases tested negative is 11,835 out of 12,915 swab samples tested for the virus. The results of 52 samples are awaited.

As many as 820 patients were discharged and 206 continue to receive treatment in the district. As many as eight persons had been admitted in isolation wards. The total number of COVID positive cases in the district is 1028.