2 held for transporting liquor illegally in vegetable truck

Gonikoppa police have seized 290 bottles of liquor being transported in a vegetable lorry, on Monday.
Two persons have also been arrested. Anup and Uday Kumar from Irratti, Kerala, are the accused.
The vehicle transporting vegetables from Hunsur to Kerala contained liquor bottles worth Rs 1.20 lakh. The illegal transportation was busted by the police staff at Anechowkuru gate.
Gonikoppa CPI Jayaram, PSI Subbaiah, ASI Devaraju, personnel Raghavendra, Umesh and Shekhar were part of the team which busted the operation.
