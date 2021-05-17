2 held for transporting liquor illegally in truck

2 held for transporting liquor illegally in vegetable truck

DHNS
DHNS, Gonikoppa,
  • May 17 2021, 22:57 ist
  • updated: May 17 2021, 23:08 ist
Gonikoppa police recovered liquor bottles from the truck.

Gonikoppa police have seized 290 bottles of liquor being transported in a vegetable lorry, on Monday.

Two persons have also been arrested. Anup and Uday Kumar from Irratti, Kerala, are the accused.

The vehicle transporting vegetables from Hunsur to Kerala contained liquor bottles worth Rs 1.20 lakh. The illegal transportation was busted by the police staff at Anechowkuru gate. 

Gonikoppa CPI Jayaram, PSI Subbaiah, ASI Devaraju, personnel Raghavendra, Umesh and Shekhar were part of the team which busted the operation.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Gonikoppa police
illegal transportation of liquor
Kodagu
Kerala

Related videos

What's Brewing

Narada arrests: TMC supporters protest near CBI office

Narada arrests: TMC supporters protest near CBI office

Want to live long? A 111-year-old man shares his secret

Want to live long? A 111-year-old man shares his secret

Tycoon Francois Pinault's art trove unveiled in Paris

Tycoon Francois Pinault's art trove unveiled in Paris

Cyclone Tauktae: Rains disrupt normal life in Mumbai

Cyclone Tauktae: Rains disrupt normal life in Mumbai

Gates left MS board amid probe into affair with staffer

Gates left MS board amid probe into affair with staffer

Price of clean city: BWSSB worker loses eyesight

Price of clean city: BWSSB worker loses eyesight

The Lead: Boman Irani on 'LOL- Hasee Toh Phasee'

The Lead: Boman Irani on 'LOL- Hasee Toh Phasee'

 