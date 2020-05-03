2 ICG ships thank Covid warriors in Mangaluru

Two ships of Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Varaha OPV and Amartya FPV took part in the initiative of ‘India Thanks Covid-19 Warriors’ by illuminating ships on Sunday evening.

According to ICG Karnataka Commander Babu Venkatesh, the ships came close to shore for anchorage in Panambur so that view was clear with green light silhouettes of ships and Varys Pistol Firing was visible.

The activities to appreciate the efforts of Covid-19 warriors was taken up in 25 locations covering the entire coastline of the country, including the remote sites and far-flung island territories of Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep and Minicoy islands. A total of 46 ICG ships and around 10 helicopters took part in the initiative in the country.

ICG Karnataka Commander said the ICG ships and aircraft continue to maintain strict vigil at sea and remain committed to ensuring safe and secure seas around the Indian subcontinent.

They are also maintaining 24x7 electronic surveillance of our coasts through Coastal Surveillance Radar Network.