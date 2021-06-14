2 including Oman national held for possessing drugs

2 including Oman national held in Mangaluru for possessing drugs

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jun 14 2021, 18:27 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2021, 18:27 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Mangaluru City North police on Monday arrested two persons including an Oman national for possessing ganja and MDMA.

The arrested are identified as Ahammed Mohammed Muzafa Al Mahamani (34) from Oman and Ram (22) from Himachal Pradesh.

Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that the Oman national was also charged for overstaying in India after the expiry of his visa. He had visited Goa on a tourist visa six months ago.

Due to health issues, he was undergoing physiotherapy treatment at a private hospital in Mangaluru.

He was staying at a hotel in Mangaluru where he met Ram.

About 51 grams of ganja and two grams of MDMA were seized. A case under NDPS Act has been filed against the duo.

