2 interstate thieves arrested

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 25 2022, 22:50 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2022, 22:57 ist

Police arrested two notorious interstate burglars and cracked a string of cases including the recent burglary of a house in Babbali in Balnadu.

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane said the arrested men identified as Mohammed Ashraf alias Tarigudde Ashraf and Mohammed Salam had burgled Shivaprasad Bhat's house on February 26. They had decamped with 160-gram gold ornaments. Following a complaint, a special team was set up to crack the case.

During the interrogation, the duo confessed to burgling a house in Ajjanadkaa in Vittal, a house in Bhatkal police station jurisdiction, two houses in Cherkala in Kasargod, Vishnumurthi Daivasthana in Balnadu and Irde. Police recovered properties worth Rs 6.5 lakh from the duo.

The SP said that many burglary and theft cases were registered against the duo in Uppinangady, Sullia, Puttur town, Bellare, Bantwal, Dharmasthala, Vittal, Kondotty in Mallapuram, Adoor, Somwarpet and other police stations.

