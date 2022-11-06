2 killed after lorry rammed into scooter in Mangaluru

Two persons died after a lorry rammed into the scooter at Kallapu on NH 66.
According to the police, the deceased are Gangadhar (45) from Jeppinamogaru and Nethravathi (48) from Pajeer.
Gangadhar was riding a scooter with Nethravathi, and her daughter Moksha (4) and nephew Jnanesh (6) from Pumpwell to Thokkottu.
The mishap occurred when lorry driver Haneef in a negligent manner drove the lorry from Kallapu Market towards the highway and rammed into the scooter.
Moksha and Jnanesh have suffered injuries and are recuperating in a private hospital.
A case has been registered.
