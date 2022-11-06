2 killed after lorry rammed into scooter in Mangaluru

Two persons died after a lorry rammed into the scooter at Kallapu on NH 66.

According to the police, the deceased are Gangadhar (45) from Jeppinamogaru and Nethravathi (48) from Pajeer.

Gangadhar was riding a scooter with Nethravathi, and her daughter Moksha (4) and nephew Jnanesh (6) from Pumpwell to Thokkottu.

The mishap occurred when lorry driver Haneef in a negligent manner drove the lorry from Kallapu Market towards the highway and rammed into the scooter.

Moksha and Jnanesh have suffered injuries and are recuperating in a private hospital.

A case has been registered.