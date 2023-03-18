2 killed as lorry rams into scooter in Mangaluru

2 killed as lorry rams into scooter in Mangaluru

The lorry and scooter were bound towards Nanthoor Circle from Pumpwell

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 18 2023, 16:08 ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2023, 16:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two people were killed after a tipper lorry rammed into their scooter at Nanthoor Circle on Saturday.

According to Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, the deceased are Samuel Jesudas (66), a resident of Sulthan Bathery, and his relative Bhoomika (17). 

The lorry and scooter were bound towards Nanthoor Circle from Pumpwell. Tipper lorry driver Sathish Gowda Patil drove the lorry in a negligent manner and rammed into the scooter. Jesudas and Bhoomika fell on the road and the lorry ran over them. 

Though they were rushed to Wenlock Hospital, the doctors declared them dead.

The police have registered a case under IPC Section 279 and 304 (A).

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mangaluru
Karnataka News
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Rise of AI may result in new religions

Rise of AI may result in new religions

The bohemian look: Where more is better

The bohemian look: Where more is better

Doll up your homes

Doll up your homes

K'taka: Tobacco packaging generates 23K tn annual waste

K'taka: Tobacco packaging generates 23K tn annual waste

‘My family broke my relationships thrice’

‘My family broke my relationships thrice’

B'luru cools down on second day of pre-monsoon showers

B'luru cools down on second day of pre-monsoon showers

Swami Nithyananda's Kailasa cons 30 US cities: Report

Swami Nithyananda's Kailasa cons 30 US cities: Report

 