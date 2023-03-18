2 killed as lorry rams into scooter in Mangaluru

Two people were killed after a tipper lorry rammed into their scooter at Nanthoor Circle on Saturday.

According to Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, the deceased are Samuel Jesudas (66), a resident of Sulthan Bathery, and his relative Bhoomika (17).

The lorry and scooter were bound towards Nanthoor Circle from Pumpwell. Tipper lorry driver Sathish Gowda Patil drove the lorry in a negligent manner and rammed into the scooter. Jesudas and Bhoomika fell on the road and the lorry ran over them.

Though they were rushed to Wenlock Hospital, the doctors declared them dead.

The police have registered a case under IPC Section 279 and 304 (A).