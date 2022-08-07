2 more held in Praveen murder case

2 more held in Praveen murder case

With this, the police have arrested six persons in connection with the murder

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Aug 07 2022, 22:40 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2022, 04:57 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Dakshina Kannada police have arrested two more persons in connection with the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru in Bellare police station limits.

Praveen was hacked to death by three bike-borne miscreants in front of his chicken stall at Bellare on July 26. According to DK Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane, the arrested are Abid (22), a resident of Navoor in Sullia, and Naufal (28) from Bellare.

With this, the police have arrested six persons in connection with the murder. 

The SP said all the assailants have been identified and a search was on for them. The investigation is in progress. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka News
Karnataka
Mangaluru
BJP Yuva Morcha

What's Brewing

'Ordinary hardware' matches Google's quantum computer

'Ordinary hardware' matches Google's quantum computer

85% Indian children experienced cyberbullying: Survey

85% Indian children experienced cyberbullying: Survey

When walking would suffice, Avinash Sable ran

When walking would suffice, Avinash Sable ran

Explained | The RSS' relationship with the Tricolour

Explained | The RSS' relationship with the Tricolour

What makes Northeast's athletes click

What makes Northeast's athletes click

 