2 more held in Praveen murder case

The Dakshina Kannada police have arrested two more persons in connection with the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru in Bellare police station limits.

Praveen was hacked to death by three bike-borne miscreants in front of his chicken stall at Bellare on July 26. According to DK Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane, the arrested are Abid (22), a resident of Navoor in Sullia, and Naufal (28) from Bellare.

With this, the police have arrested six persons in connection with the murder.

The SP said all the assailants have been identified and a search was on for them. The investigation is in progress.