2 more test positive for Covid-19 in DK

Two more tested positive for Covid-19 in Dakshina Kannada (DK) on Saturday.

A 41- year- old woman from Belthangady, who was suffering from Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and a 30 -year -old man who had arrived from Maharashtra were tested positive for Covid-19, Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh said.

Discharged

With this, the district has registered a total of 65 cases with 33 active cases. A total of five Covid-19 survivors, including two senior citizens recovered and were discharged from Wenlock Hospital on Saturday. They were given standing ovation by the doctors and paramedical staff at the hospital.

The discharged patients are (P-658), a 51- year- old man from Boloor, (P-675), a 37-year-old woman from Boloor, (P-777), a 30- year -old man from Bantwal, (P-778), a 60 -year -old woman from Bantwal and (P-779), a 70 -year -old woman from Bantwal. (P-779) was suffering from diabetes and vision impairment also.