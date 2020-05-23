2 more test positive for Covid-19 in DK

2 more test positive for Covid-19 in DK

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 23 2020, 20:40 ist
  • updated: May 23 2020, 20:53 ist

Two more tested positive for Covid-19 in Dakshina Kannada (DK) on Saturday.

A 41- year- old woman from Belthangady, who was suffering from Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and a 30 -year -old man who had arrived from Maharashtra were tested positive for Covid-19, Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh said.

Discharged

With this, the district has registered a total of 65 cases with 33 active cases.  A total of five Covid-19 survivors, including two senior citizens recovered and were discharged from Wenlock Hospital on Saturday. They were given standing ovation by the doctors and paramedical staff at the hospital.

The discharged patients are (P-658), a 51- year- old man from Boloor, (P-675), a 37-year-old woman from Boloor, (P-777), a 30- year -old man from Bantwal, (P-778), a 60 -year -old woman from Bantwal and (P-779), a 70 -year -old woman from Bantwal. (P-779) was suffering from diabetes and vision impairment also.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Two more test positive
DK
COVID-19

What's Brewing

COVID-19: 'Media one of the most adversely affected'

COVID-19: 'Media one of the most adversely affected'

Airlines, fliers to the skies, with limits

Airlines, fliers to the skies, with limits

Labourer's Welfare: Post-lockdown empathy, a mirage?

Labourer's Welfare: Post-lockdown empathy, a mirage?

Horror as plane crashes among homes in Pakistan

Horror as plane crashes among homes in Pakistan

When home's under a flyover & belongings fit on a cycle

When home's under a flyover & belongings fit on a cycle

 