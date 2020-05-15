2 Shramik Special trains leave for Bihar, Jharkhand

Two Shramik Special Trains left for Bihar and Jharkhand with the stranded migrant labourers from Mangaluru Junction Railway Station.

A total of 1,464 passengers left for Jharkhand and 1,430 passengers left for Bihar. The stranded labourers had gathered at Karavali grounds in Mangaluru, to undergo a health check-up, prior to their journey.

Earlier, the labourers were panic-stricken after receiving messages that the services of the trains were cancelled.

Labourers told DH that they wish to come back to Mangaluru for work due to high wages paid by the employers.

Vinod, a stranded migrant labourer said that he had come from Bihar to Mangaluru and was working in a hotel for eight months. Now, he wishes to return to his native to be with his family members during the lockdown crisis.

Krishna Yadav and Sandeep Kumar Yadav, both carpenters, had come to Mangaluru looking for higher wages, six months ago. "We were finding it difficult to adjust to the food supplied to us after the lockdown was announced. We wish to come back to Mangaluru for work after normalcy returns in India," they said.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh said that so far 12,988 migrant labourers had departed in Shramik trains.