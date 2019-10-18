2 students ‘drown’ in rivulet

Two students have reportedly drowned while swimming in Edamavinahole, a rivulet, in Kambadakone village in Byndoor on Thursday afternoon.

Police have identified victims as Vamshit Shetty (12) and Rithesh Shetty (12) from Kambadakone.

The body of Vamshith was fished out from the rivulet and while the search is on to trace Rithesh.

A group of four students had gone to swim in the rivulet which was in spate. Pradwith Shetty and Vijayendra Shetty, studying in SSLC, managed to swim back to safety as they knew swimming.

The two victims who did not know how to swim drowned. The students were studying in Sandeepan English Medium School in Nagoor.

A case was registered at Byndoor police station.