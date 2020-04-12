2 suspected Covid-19 patients admitted

Two people suspected of being positive for Covid-19 were admitted to isolation wards in the district.

As many as 36 swab samples were collected in the district. The results of 44 samples are pending. Until now, 329 samples out of 376, collected from the suspects had tested negative. As many as 86 were under home quarantine.

As many as 57 suspects were under hospital quarantine and 9 were discharged from hospital quarantine.

A total of 2,113 people were screened in the district for Covid-19. Only three positive cases were reported in the district for Covid-19 until Sunday. The first Covid-19 patient in the district was already discharged from the hospital.