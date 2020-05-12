2 trains with 2,892 people leave for Prayagraj, Bihar

Two Shramik Special trains with 2,892 passengers left for Bihar and Prayagraj from Kabaka-Puttur and Mangaluru on Tuesday.

First Shramik Special train from Mysuru division with 1,428 migrant labourers from Bihar left from Kabakaputtur Railway Station on Tuesday. The train with a composition of 24 coaches, including 18 sleeper, 4 general and two ladies-cum-luggage vans will travel to Bapudham Motihari in Bihar via Arsikere Junction, Ballary Junction, Guntakal Junction Vijayawada and Gaya Junction and is scheduled to reach the final destination on May 14, said Priya Shetty, Divisional Commercial Manager and PRO, South Western Railway.

Adequate quantity of soaps and sanitisers are provided in each compartment to maintain personal hygiene and the passengers were sensitised about the contagious nature of Covid-19 and the need to observe all precautions scrupulously.

Earlier, the empty rakes, before departing from Mysuru were fully sanitised as per the standard protocol communicated by the Railway Board on Monday. A total of six Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel will be escorting the train end-to-end.

While 1,464 stranded labourers left for Prayagraj (Allahabad) in Uttar Pradesh from Mangaluru Junction Railway Station, 6,061 stranded labourers and people have left for Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh from Mangaluru Railway Station in the past four days. On Wednesday, two more trains will leave for Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.

Speaking to DH, Javid, a labourer working in a hotel in Mangaluru said, “I have been working in Mangaluru for the past four years. I was jobless following the lockdown and was finding it difficult to spend days without work. I will carry out farming in my village and will not come back to Mangaluru for work.”

Safi, a student who had come to pursue Islamic Studies, said he will return to Mangaluru after the lockdown is lifted, in order to complete his studies.

Eight Railway Protection Force personnel were escorting the train to Prayagraj. An RPF personnel said, “We are finding it difficult to get food while travelling on the train. We will return by boarding a goods train.”