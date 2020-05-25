2 youths from TN quarantined

  • May 25 2020, 21:48 ist
  • updated: May 25 2020, 22:28 ist

Two youths, who had arrived from Tamil Nadu without passes, were sent to institutional quarantine by the health officials and police personnel.

The youths, aged 20 and 26 years, were getting ready to open their shops at Shadi Mahal. On receiving information from the public, the officials rushed to the spot and sent them to institutional quarantine at Tegooru in Chikkamagaluru in an ambulance.

Their throat swab samples have been collected and sent for testing. If the samples test negative, then they will be sent to institutional quarantine in N R Pura, a source said. 

 

 

 

 

